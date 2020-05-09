Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

