Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,149 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

