Creative Planning Has $15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 1.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $76.16. 124,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

