Creative Planning Has $208.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.98% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $208,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 849,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,555. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

