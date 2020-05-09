Creative Planning Has $316.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 150.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $316,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,961 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,078,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. 2,305,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,437. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

