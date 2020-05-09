Creative Planning Has $979 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 4.01% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $979,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average of $164.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.