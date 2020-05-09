Creative Planning Increases Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Creative Planning increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of TD Ameritrade worth $41,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 183,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 57,975 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of AMTD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,117. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

