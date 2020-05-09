Creative Planning Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1,388.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,935,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.3% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $639,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,308,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,952. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.