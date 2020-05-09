Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,154,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.3% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 3.84% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,338,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 209,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 12,044,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.