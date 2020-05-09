Creative Planning Purchases 24,365 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.