Creative Planning Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,303 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.37% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $84,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $77.31. 1,387,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36.

