Creative Planning Sells 12,935 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 891,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,397. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

