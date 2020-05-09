Creative Planning Sells 3,322 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. 3,941,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.