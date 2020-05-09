Creative Planning Sells 3,790 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.11. 660,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

