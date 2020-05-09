Creative Planning Sells 592,082 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 592,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after purchasing an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,404,000 after purchasing an additional 293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 856,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

