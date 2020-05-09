Creative Planning Sells 91,987 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,987 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $47,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.51. 1,960,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

