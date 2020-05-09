Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

MCD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

