Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,650 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.46% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $160,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 845.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 79,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.38. 1,613,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

