Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
UNCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $7.14 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.
