Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $7.14 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

