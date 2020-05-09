CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stake Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $118,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

