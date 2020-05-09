Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,256,083 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 974.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,256,083 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 4,709,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

