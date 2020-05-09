Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 413,564 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,564 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $95,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.51. 1,960,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

