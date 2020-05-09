Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 4,276,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.