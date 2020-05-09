Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,782,000. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.23. 4,194,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

