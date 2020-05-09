Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,162 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $345.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

