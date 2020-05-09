Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,195 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 985,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

