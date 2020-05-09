Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,653 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,511. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

