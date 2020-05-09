Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7,616.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,069 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $64,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

