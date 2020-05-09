Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 96.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $104,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

KMB stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 1,132,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

