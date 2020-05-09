Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 584.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 81,813 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 12,932,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

