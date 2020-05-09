Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $67.02 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $67,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $23.57. 45,177,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

