Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $77.99 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 177.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090,706 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Healthpeak Properties worth $77,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 646,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,444 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 192,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00.

PEAK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 2,662,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

