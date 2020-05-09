Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $94.98 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656,254 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $94,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 4,258,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,869. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

