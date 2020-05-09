Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 221.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Johnson Controls International worth $103,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.