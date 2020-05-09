Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,869 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $84,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 285,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. 5,960,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

