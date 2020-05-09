Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 232.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,427 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $819,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,603,000 after buying an additional 407,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 242,333 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $82.25. 1,554,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,141. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

