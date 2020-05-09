Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,810,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 1,972,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,269. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

