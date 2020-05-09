Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $15.20 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 288,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 659,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,786,000 after acquiring an additional 215,284 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 71.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 321,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 133,504 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 2,039,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,355. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

