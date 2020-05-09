Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $20.40 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,403,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Shares of LVS traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

