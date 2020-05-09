Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $4.04 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 3,793,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,064. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

