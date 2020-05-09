Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $990,000 in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 132,655 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000.

VNM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 385,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

