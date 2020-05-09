Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,595,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 2,121,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

