Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,187,884 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187,884 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $95,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,080,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

