Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,812 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 759.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 826,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 220,248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 125,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 16.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 17.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 70.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

