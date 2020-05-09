Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $56.84. 20,445,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

