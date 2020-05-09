Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,390 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.34. 1,096,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,713. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

