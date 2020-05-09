Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 242.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,598 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PPL worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $26.11. 6,193,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

