Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.66. 366,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $240.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $8.4998 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

