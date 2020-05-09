Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after buying an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after buying an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Cfra decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. 1,238,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,199. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

