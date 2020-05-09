Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,413. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

